Diamondbacks’ Ticket Prices Plummet

Arizona Diamondbacks baseball team logo
Arizona Diamondbacks baseball club(Arizona Diamondbacks / azfamily)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After crushing the Los Angeles Dodgers in their opening playoff series, The Arizona Diamondbacks find themselves down 2-0 to the Philadelphia Phillies with games three and four to be played in Phoenix. And ticket prices have plummeted since the Arizona fans are dubious about the outcome of the series. Thursday morning StubHub had entry tickets, or get in the door prices, for $17 apiece at Chase Field. TickPick had tickets available for $15 apiece. Standing room only tickets Tuesday in Philadelphia for game two went for $450 apiece. It’s a best of seven series to determine the National League pennant.

