A cloudy and rainy Thursday, plus a look ahead at our evening newscasts

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We have already seen rain around Mid-Michigan this morning and we will be seeing more this afternoon, Friday and into the weekend. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki shares the wet conditions you can expect for the next few days. Plus, Taylor Gattoni has a preview of Studio 10, First at 4, and our 90 minutes of news.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 19, 2023

  • Average High: 59º Average Low 40º
  • Lansing Record High: 82° 1920
  • Lansing Record Low: 16° 1972
  • Jackson Record High: 83º 1953
  • Jackson Record Low: 19º 1972

