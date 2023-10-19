Case dismissed for Lansing man accused of being involved in 2020 false electors scheme

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The case against a Lansing man for his alleged involvement in a false electors scheme in the 2020 presidential election was dismissed.

James Renner, 76, appeared in court on Thursday, Oct. 19, in the 54-A District Court. His case was dismissed based on an agreement with the Attorney General’s Office.

16 people were initially charged in Michigan for their role in the alleged false electors scheme following the 2020 presidential election.

Renner’s charges were dropped without prejudice.

