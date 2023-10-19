Advertise With Us

Case dismissed for Lansing man accused of being involved in 2020 false electors scheme

(Source: WAFB)
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The case against a Lansing man for his alleged involvement in a false electors scheme in the 2020 presidential election was dismissed.

James Renner, 76, appeared in court on Thursday, Oct. 19, in the 54-A District Court. His case was dismissed based on an agreement with the Attorney General’s Office.

16 people were initially charged in Michigan for their role in the alleged false electors scheme following the 2020 presidential election.

Renner’s charges were dropped without prejudice.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities identify body found in White Oak Township
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson is urging the public to be on the lookout for 60-year-old...
Sheriff: Suspect shoots himself; investigators still looking for estranged wife believed to be victim
Authorities respond to tip on White Oak Township homicide investigation near downtown Lansing
Missing teen from Mason area found ‘alive and well,’ officials say
Police say the woman told investigators she saw the child while she was driving and “brought...
Lansing woman charged with unlawful imprisonment of missing 5-year-old

Latest News

Some Mid-Michigan Rite Aid pharmacies will close under the company’s bankruptcy restructuring...
Rite Aid pharmacies across the state to close for good, including 4 in Mid-Michigan
When families are in need, that’s when Helping Hands steps in.
Helping Hands Food Pantry asking for Mid-Michigan’s help
The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office identified the woman found dead in White Oak Township on...
Authorities identify body found in White Oak Township
A heavy police presence has been spotted in Lansing near downtown Lansing.
Large police presence, crime scene team, seen in Lansing