Cardiac arrest vs heart attack: how do you respond?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - News 10 is ‘making an impact’ for the Champions of the Heart Foundation.

Your donations to our phone bank will purchase AED defibrillators and CPR training equipment in Mid-Michigan.

They’re lifesaving tools, that greatly increase the 10% survival rate for sudden cardiac arrest.

Your heart keeps you alive, pumping blood to your brain and other vital organs. Complications can happen at any time, even for an otherwise healthy MSU volleyball player.

“So that was the end of my career, It was super scary I don’t have any like heart problems in my family whatsoever, so that, it came out of the blue,” said Lia Moore, a Former MSU Volleyball Player.

If blood flow is interrupted by sudden cardiac arrest or a heart attack, immediate action is life-saving action. But how can you tell the two life-threatening events apart?

“So sudden cardiac death really just means that your heart stops working, it just sort of turns off if you will. A presenting symptom is often a person just falling over and experiencing a sudden cardiac death episode,” said Dr. Christopher Hanson, with the Sparrow Thoracic and Cardiovascular Institute.

“The heart attack is more likely to cause some sweating, maybe difficulty breathing, shortness of breath, maybe they have to sit down, but they’re still conscious,” said Gwen Fosse, a Congenital Heart Center Nurse at Mott Children’s Hospital.

Call 9-1-1 right away for either case, as every second counts when a heart malfunctions. If the person is unconscious, it’s likely cardiac arrest, and time to start CPR and use an AED.

“All you may see is that person on the ground. So getting to that person, obviously asking someone else or someone around to dial 9-1-1,” said Dr. Hanson, “but in the interim, you can actually support their circulation by doing CPR, so moving blood around their body and to their brain, to prevent organ damage, that’s really critical.”

Affecting people as young as 20 years old....

“There doesn’t have to be any signs, your heart can look super normal in like MRIs or any type of image screening,” said Moore.

It’s the motivation behind Champions of the Heart, working to save lives through readily available AEDs and CPR training.

The first five people to donate $1,000, get a regulation-size basketball signed by MSU head Coach Tom Izzo.

The first seven people to donate $500, get a mini basketball signed by Coach Izzo.

For a $250 donation, you will be entered in a drawing for four pairs of tickets to the Spartan’s exhibition game against Tennessee on October 29th.

To donate, you can call (517) 346-8822.

Thank you for helping us make an impact for Champions of the Heart.

