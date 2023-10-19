Advertise With Us

Blind student gets chance to play on high school football team

Sophomore Chris Adamson became blind early in life, but that hasn't stopped him from participating in athletics. (SOURCE: KGTV)
By Steve Smith
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A high school student in San Diego who was born with a vision problem before going completely blind in third grade will be getting the chance to play on the school’s football team.

Although Chris Adamson can’t see what’s going on during practice, his coaches are right there by his side to explain the action with all the terminology.

“I just love coming out here, checking out the practices, and watching all the games when I’m able to come out here,” Adamson said.

Adamson has already been part of the Mission Bay High School track team. If everything works out well in football practice, he may also be carrying the football for the Buccaneers in an actual game.

“Making sure he doesn’t get hurt is the biggest thing because I know mom is like, ‘He better not get tackled,’” coach Danny Perez said.

Adamson’s coaches said he has been motivating athletes who are blind. Danny Perez said Chris started with track before moving on to football, which means he could play basketball, baseball, soccer, or any other sport he wants to play.

Adamson said it’s rare for blind people to get out on the field and play football.

“I’m ready for it. I’ve been ready for a while now and just figuring out if it was going to happen, and it is exciting,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KGTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities identify body found in White Oak Township
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson is urging the public to be on the lookout for 60-year-old...
Sheriff: Suspect shoots himself; investigators still looking for estranged wife believed to be victim
Authorities respond to tip on White Oak Township homicide investigation near downtown Lansing
Missing teen from Mason area found ‘alive and well,’ officials say
Police say the woman told investigators she saw the child while she was driving and “brought...
Lansing woman charged with unlawful imprisonment of missing 5-year-old

Latest News

Some Mid-Michigan Rite Aid pharmacies will close under the company’s bankruptcy restructuring...
Rite Aid pharmacies across the state to close for good, including 4 in Mid-Michigan
When families are in need, that’s when Helping Hands steps in.
Helping Hands Food Pantry asking for Mid-Michigan’s help
The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office identified the woman found dead in White Oak Township on...
Authorities identify body found in White Oak Township
A heavy police presence has been spotted in Lansing near downtown Lansing.
Large police presence, crime scene team, seen in Lansing
Service workers with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) held an...
Healthcare workers hold informational picket in Lansing