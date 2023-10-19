Advocates urging lawmakers to reform long prison sentences of nonviolent inmates

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Giving Michigan inmates a second look could mean a second chance at life.

Advocates in Mid-Michigan are urging lawmakers to allow judges to take a second look at non-violent inmates with long prison sentences.

At 17 years old, LaWanda Hollister was sentenced to 40 to 60 years in prison for murdering a woman who was involved with her then-boyfriend.

“Without him, what would I do? And I was here all alone.”

Hollister said she went to have a conversation with the woman. “And we had talked before over the phone.”

“It didn’t go like it goes in the movies. I got there and the conversation turned bad very quickly.”

Hollister said the conversation turned into a fight.

“A physical altercation. And I ended up, um, killing her.”

Hollister said it wasn’t until her late 30s that she began to feel remorse for taking a life. “I started to work on me, like, simply... you know that wasn’t right.”

On Thursday, prison reform advocates, like Pete Martel, held a Day for Community Action calling on lawmakers to allow judges to review the sentence of inmates.

“We’ve got an epidemic of punishment going on in Michigan right now where we punish people really, really harshly. Of course, that costs a lot of money,” said Martel.

Currently, in Michigan, inmates are only eligible for parole after serving their minimum sentence. Hollister said it didn’t take serving her minimum sentence to start her own rehabilitation.

“Which is a time when you decide that you’re going to do different and there has to be something better than what it is you’re doing,” said Hollister.

Republican State Representative Graham Filler opposes the bill, saying the proposed bill would re-victimize the victim.

“I view this as anti-victim and anti-law enforcement legislation and I don’t think it would increase the public safety,” said Filler.

Legislation that could reform sentences for those serving serious time behind bars.

