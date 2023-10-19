Advertise With Us

20 cows killed when semitrailer flips over on interstate highway

Sandy Hook Volunteer Fire & Rescue reported that the semitrailer carried 44 cows.
Sandy Hook Volunteer Fire & Rescue reported that the semitrailer carried 44 cows.(Sandy Hook Volunteer Fire & Rescue)
By Rob Polansky and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – Just under two dozen cows died when a semitrailer rolled over on an interstate highway in New Jersey Thursday morning.

According to authorities, the semitrailer flipped over on Interstate 84 in Newton as it was heading down an exit ramp around 3:30 a.m.

Sandy Hook Volunteer Fire & Rescue reported that the semitrailer carried 44 cows.

A total of 14 cows died in the crash and 6 more had to be euthanized, state police said.

Firefighters said the driver was not hurt in the accident.

The state Department of Agriculture, Department of Transportation, and Department of Energy and Environmental Protection all responded to the scene.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities identify body found in White Oak Township
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson is urging the public to be on the lookout for 60-year-old...
Sheriff: Ex-husband shoots himself; investigators still looking for ex-wife believed to be victim
Authorities respond to tip on White Oak Township homicide investigation near downtown Lansing
Police say the woman told investigators she saw the child while she was driving and “brought...
Lansing woman charged with unlawful imprisonment of missing 5-year-old
Joran van der Sloot appeared in federal court Wednesday to answer to charges of extortion and...
Prime suspect admits to Natalee Holloway’s 2005 murder in Aruba, gets plea deal in extortion case

Latest News

Some Mid-Michigan Rite Aid pharmacies will close under the company’s bankruptcy restructuring...
Rite Aid pharmacies across the state to close for good, including 4 in Mid-Michigan
When families are in need, that’s when Helping Hands steps in.
Helping Hands Food Pantry asking for Mid-Michigan’s help
The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office identified the woman found dead in White Oak Township on...
Authorities identify body found in White Oak Township
A heavy police presence has been spotted in Lansing near downtown Lansing.
Large police presence, crime scene team, seen in Lansing