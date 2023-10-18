Advertise With Us

WEATHER EXTRA: Dry Wednesday before a rainy Thursday

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole shares the outlook ahead of the weekend.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We see a dry Wednesday before some rain moves in. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole shares the outlook ahead of the weekend.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 18, 2023

  • Average High: 60º Average Low 41º
  • Lansing Record High: 82° 1910
  • Lansing Record Low: 17° 1896
  • Jackson Record High: 83º 1920
  • Jackson Record Low: 18º 1976

Dry today... Rain tomorrow

