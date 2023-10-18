WEATHER EXTRA: Dry Wednesday before a rainy Thursday
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We see a dry Wednesday before some rain moves in. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole shares the outlook ahead of the weekend.
ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 18, 2023
- Average High: 60º Average Low 41º
- Lansing Record High: 82° 1910
- Lansing Record Low: 17° 1896
- Jackson Record High: 83º 1920
- Jackson Record Low: 18º 1976
