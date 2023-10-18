Advertise With Us

Vet tech’s dog donates blood to save K-9’s life after shooting

By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (Gray News) – A K-9 in Wisconsin was critically injured on Saturday morning, but thanks to another dog, he has a fighting chance to live.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, K-9 Iro was shot when deputies responded to a call for a disturbance involving weapons.

Officials said when deputies arrived, they found a man inside a vehicle and exchanged gunfire. The suspect was pronounced dead on the scene, and K-9 Iro was shot and critically injured.

The sheriff’s office said no other officers were injured.

K-9 Iro was rushed to an emergency veterinary clinic for treatment.

Before a lengthy surgery, K-9 Iro was able to be stabilized with the help of a blood transfusion from another dog.

The sheriff’s office said a yellow lab named Dwyer – owned by one of the vet technicians – happened to have a blood type that matched K-9 Iro.

“Dwyer’s blood type was a match to our deputy K-9, and the vet tech and Dwyer wanted to donate his blood to help our K-9 through this,” the sheriff’s office said. “The transfusion worked, and blood counts rose to levels needed to undergo this important surgery.”

Following the lengthy surgery, K-9 Iro remains in serious but stable condition.

“He is by no means out of the woods, but he’s a young, healthy, strong dog and his team of specialists are doing everything they can to help him,” the sheriff’s office said. “He was awake and alert enough this morning to recognize his deputy handler, and he even got to spend a little time gnawing on his favorite toy (a tennis ball) before surgery.”

By Monday, K-9 Iro was stable with no major setbacks. He spent time with his handler and even got a “ride” outside on his hospital bed for a little fresh air.

“Tonight he lifted his head when he spotted his favorite toy - the tennis ball. All very positive signs!” officials said.

By Tuesday, the goal was to get K-9 Iro to sit up. He far surpassed that goal by standing up and even taking some slow steps, assisted by veterinary staff.

The officer-involved shooting death of the suspect is being investigated by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.

The deputy involved was wearing a body camera during the shootout. The deputy has been placed on administrative leave, per agency policy.

