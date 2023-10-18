A Very Merry MeTV delivers classic holiday episodes every Sunday beginning November 12

LANSING, Mich. (MeTV) -- Are you ho-ho-hoping to see some Christmas episodes this season? Have we got an overstuffed sack of presents for you. For seven weeks, MeTV will present three hours of holiday episodes every Sunday, from 2:00-5:00 p.m.

You’ll see regular favorites like Mary Tyler Moore and Lucy celebrate Christmas, but we’re also digging in the vault for some shows not often seen on our schedule, like Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman and Little House on the Prairie. It all builds up to the beloved 1970 holiday film Scrooge with Albert Finney and Alec Guinness on Christmas Eve. Along the way, you’ll also find TV movies featuring The Brady Bunch and The Love Boat crew.

Very Merry MeTV Promo on YouTube:

You can turn to MeTV over the air on channels 10.2, 29.2 or on Comcast 294, WOW 151 or Spectrum 190.

Here is the full schedule of holiday episodes on tap:

Sunday, November 12

2:00pm: The Facts of Life “The Christmas Show”

2:30pm: The Facts of Life “Christmas in the Big House”

3:00pm: Mama’s Family “Santa Mama”

3:30pm: Mama’s Family “Mama Gets Goosed”

4:00pm: The Lucy Show “Together for Christmas”

4:30pm: The Lucy Show “Lucy the Choirmaster”

Sunday, November 19

2:00pm: The Facts of Life “Christmas Baby”

2:30pm: The Facts of Life “Pre-Christmas Card”

3:00pm: Saved by the Bell “A Thanksgiving Story”

3:30pm: Mama’s Family “An Ill Wind”

4:00pm: Happy Days “The First Thanksgiving”

4:30pm: Cheers “Ill-Gotten Gaines”

Sunday, November 26

2:00pm: Petticoat Junction “The Santa Claus Special”

2:30pm: The Beverly Hillbillies “Christmas in Hooterville”

3:00pm: The Honeymooners “Twas the Night Before Christmas”

3:30pm: The Odd Couple “Scrooge Gets and Oscar”

4:00pm: Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman “Mike’s Dream: A Christmas Tale”

Sunday, December 3

2:00pm: Laverne & Shirley “Christmas Eve at the Booby Hatch”

2:30pm: The Brady Bunch “The Voice of Christmas”

3:00pm: A Very Brady Christmas (1988)

Sunday, December 10

2:00pm: ALF “ALF’s Special Christmas”

3:00pm: The Love Boat “The Christmas Cruise”

Sunday, December 17

2:00pm: Little House on the Prairie “Bless All the Dear Children”

4:00pm: The Bob Newhart Show “His Busiest Season”

4:30pm: The Mary Tyler Moore Show “Christmas and the Hardluck Kid II”

Sunday, December 24

2:00pm: Gilligan’s Island “Birds Gotta Fly, Fish Gotta Talk”

2:30pm: Scrooge with Albert Finney and Alec Guinness (1970)

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.