Trick-or-Treat times, Halloween events happening across Mid-Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s Spooky Season! WILX News 10 has gathered a list of Halloween-themed events and trick-or-treat times across Mid-Michigan.
Halloween-themed events
City of Lansing
- Treat-or-Treat on the Square on Oct. 27 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at businesses along Washington Square
- Drive-Thru Trick-or-Treat on Oct. 28 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Frances Park
- Souls to the Polls Drive-Thru Trunk-or-Treat on Oct. 28 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at South Washington Election Unity Parking Lot, 2500 S. Washington Avenue
- Drive-Thru Trunk-or-Treat on Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Lansing Police Operations Center, 5815 Wise Road
- Potter Park Zoo’s Boo at the Zoo every weekend until Oct. 29
East Lansing
- The Great Pumpkin Walk on Oct. 29 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Safe Halloween on Oct. 26 on MAC Avenue
Ingham County
- 2023 Jack O’ Lanterns Unleashed in Mason every weekend at 7 p.m. until Oct. 29
- Witches and Wizards trick-or-treating event on Oct. 28 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. in downtown Williamston
Meridian Township
- Spooktacular Adventures at the Market in Meridian Township on Oct. 25 from 4 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. Register online—located at 1995 Central Park Drive
- “Howl”oween Dog Pawties on Oct. 24 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Small Dog Park (1960 Gaylord C. Smith Court), and on Oct. 26 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Large Dog Park (1990 Central Park Drive) Register online.
- Meridian Township Police Department Halloween Open House on Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. located at 5151 Marsh Road
- Meridian Historical Village Treats & Tours on Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. located at 5151 Marsh Road. Families are invited to dress in costume to visit the historical village. The general store will also be open.
Eaton County
- Bridge Steet Trick-or-Treat in downtown Grand Ledge on Oct. 27 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Clinton County
- Trunk-or-Treat at Bath Elementary School from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 26. Three more events will be occurring the same night in Bath.
Jackson County
- Witches Night Out in Downtown Brooklyn from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 19
- Local Heroes Trunk-or-Treat in Brooklyn from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 21
- Jackson Symphony Orchestra hosts Children’s Halloween Concert on Oct. 21 at 3 p.m.
- Tompkins Historical Society holds Trunk n’ Treat from 4 p.m. 6 p.m. on Oct. 21
- Haunted Ghost Tours in Downtown Jackson from 11 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 21
- Michigan Center Lioness Witches Night Out from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Oct. 21
- Halloween Town Trunk-or-Treat hosted by the Jackson County Animal Shelter and Jackson County Parks on Oct. 24 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Jackson College Halloween Spooktacular on Oct. 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 :30 p.m. at Jackson College Central Campus
Hillsdale County
- Tunk-or-treat at the Hillsdale County Fairgrounds on Oct. 21 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Shiawassee County
- Kids Halloween Party at the Owosso Eagles on Oct. 22 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Have a Halloween-themed event happening in Mid-Michigan? Please E-mail us the information on your event at Newstips@wilx.com.
Trick-or-Treat times on Halloween Night
City of Lansing
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
East Lansing
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Ingham County
Meridian Township: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Holt: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Leslie: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Mason: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Stockbridge: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Eaton County
Charlotte: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Delta Township: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Potterville: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Grand Ledge: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Eaton Rapids: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Olivet: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Clinton County
Bath Township: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
St. Johns: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Jackson County
City of Jackson: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Hillsdale County
City of Hillsdale: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Shiawassee County
Owosso: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Laingsburg: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Did we miss your community? Let us know by e-mailing us at Newstips@wilx.com
