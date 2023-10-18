Trick-or-Treat times, Halloween events happening across Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s Spooky Season! WILX News 10 has gathered a list of Halloween-themed events and trick-or-treat times across Mid-Michigan.

Halloween-themed events

City of Lansing

East Lansing

Ingham County

Meridian Township

Eaton County

Bridge Steet Trick-or-Treat in downtown Grand Ledge on Oct. 27 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Clinton County

Trunk-or-Treat at Bath Elementary School from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 26. Three more events will be occurring the same night in Bath.

Jackson County

Hillsdale County

Shiawassee County

Have a Halloween-themed event happening in Mid-Michigan? Please E-mail us the information on your event at Newstips@wilx.com.

Trick-or-Treat times on Halloween Night

City of Lansing

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

East Lansing

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Ingham County

Meridian Township: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Holt: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Leslie: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Mason: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Stockbridge: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Eaton County

Charlotte: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Delta Township: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Potterville: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Grand Ledge: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Eaton Rapids: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Olivet: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Clinton County

Bath Township: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

St. Johns: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Jackson County

City of Jackson: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Hillsdale County

City of Hillsdale: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Shiawassee County

Owosso: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Laingsburg: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Did we miss your community? Let us know by e-mailing us at Newstips@wilx.com

