Advertise With Us

Three children dead after house fire; police investigating homicide

By FOX 8 Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - Two toddlers and an 8-year-old are dead after a house fire in New Orleans, WVUE reports.

The New Orleans Police Department says that they have information that points to the fire being started by the father of the children. Investigators say that around 11:55 p.m. Tuesday, the mother of the three children, who was not home at the time, called 911 saying that their father intended to burn the house down.

Authorities were dispatched to the 4900 block of America Street shortly after midnight.

Firefighters attempted to resuscitate a 5-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy when they arrived. The children were sent to a nearby hospital where they later died.

Firefighters say that as they continued to battle the fire, they discovered a third child, a 3-year-old boy, dead from what appeared to be injuries sustained on the scene.

Surveillance video obtained from a neighbor’s residence shows the flames growing from the rear of the home. A person can be seen on the video exiting the home before getting into a vehicle and driving away.

The name of the suspect has not yet been released.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the woman told investigators she saw the child while she was driving and “brought...
Lansing woman charged with unlawful imprisonment of missing 5-year-old
Ingham County man arrested for allegedly driving drunk with two young children in car
Police in China Grove said the body of 34-year-old Robert Paul Owens was found near an...
Groundskeeper mows around dead body thinking it was Halloween prop, police and family say
Ingham County authorities investigate suspicious death in White Oak Township
Lansing Police make arrest after finding 5-year-old boy who went missing overnight

Latest News

People with stable housing are 83% less likely to commit crimes.
Former prisoners call for change in unfair housing laws
Trick-or-Treat times, Halloween events happening across Mid-Michigan
First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole shares the outlook ahead of the weekend.
WEATHER EXTRA: Dry Wednesday before a rainy Thursday
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, listens after he was not successful in the first ballot, as...
GOP’s Jim Jordan will try again to become House speaker, but his detractors are considering options