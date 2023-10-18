Advertise With Us

Staying safe on the road with farming equipment

If you can’t see the driver of the farm equipment, they can’t see you.
By DeAnna Giles
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) -Fall marks the start of harvest season for farmers where they’re gathering crops and food for families. That means equipment like tractors will be joining drivers on the road.

“Farmers aren’t trying to hold you up we’re not trying to hold you up. We’re trying to get our job done in the most efficient manner and we’re trying to be safe,” said Brett Roberts.

Brett Roberts is the president of the Eaton County Farm Bureau. He says he doesn’t want anyone getting into accidents.

“There has been an increase of the last few years of tractor and farm equipment vehicle accidents,” said Roberts. “We just need everybody to take caution, slow down, look for the flashing lights and really figure out what the farm equipment is doing before they try to make a move.”

According to a new report by Michigan State Police, the number of farm equipment involved crashes increased nearly 20% from 2020 to 2022. While the number of deaths dropped from 5 in 2021 to 4 in 2022.

The majority of crashes occurring between 3 p.m and 6 p.m.

“The concern is always speed,” said Andrew Daenzer. “Folks are driving too fast and they don’t have time to react to a situation where a slow moving tractor or something is in front of them and that causes them to get into a crash and often times folks are getting hurt because of this.”

Ingham County Sheriff Captain Andrew Daenzer added that drivers should also be patient, stay clear of distractions like devices, and only pass equipment if it is safe to do so.

“It’s really for your own safety and that’s one more thing is to not be distracted, keep your eyes off your devices. Keep your eyes on the road,” said Daenzer.

Roberts also noted that until the weather starts to get better, there may be farm equipment sitting on the roadways and to be cautious.

As a reminder, if you can’t see the driver of the farm equipment, they can’t see you.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the woman told investigators she saw the child while she was driving and “brought...
Lansing woman charged with unlawful imprisonment of missing 5-year-old
Ingham County man arrested for allegedly driving drunk with two young children in car
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson is urging the public to be on the lookout for 60-year-old...
Sheriff: Husband shoots himself; investigators still looking for wife believed to be victim
Police in China Grove said the body of 34-year-old Robert Paul Owens was found near an...
Groundskeeper mows around dead body thinking it was Halloween prop, police and family say
Ingham County authorities investigate suspicious death in White Oak Township

Latest News

People with stable housing are 83% less likely to commit crimes.
Former prisoners call for change in unfair housing laws
Caring for a loved one with dementia can be challenging. On Tuesday night, there was a workshop...
Home healthcare service in Okemos holds workshop for family caregivers
The first meeting of the new term for the City of East Lansing’s University Student Commission...
East Lansing University Student Commission holds first meeting of new term
East Lansing city council strikes down apartment building proposal
East Lansing city council strikes down apartment building proposal