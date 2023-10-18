Staying safe on the road with farming equipment

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) -Fall marks the start of harvest season for farmers where they’re gathering crops and food for families. That means equipment like tractors will be joining drivers on the road.

“Farmers aren’t trying to hold you up we’re not trying to hold you up. We’re trying to get our job done in the most efficient manner and we’re trying to be safe,” said Brett Roberts.

Brett Roberts is the president of the Eaton County Farm Bureau. He says he doesn’t want anyone getting into accidents.

“There has been an increase of the last few years of tractor and farm equipment vehicle accidents,” said Roberts. “We just need everybody to take caution, slow down, look for the flashing lights and really figure out what the farm equipment is doing before they try to make a move.”

According to a new report by Michigan State Police, the number of farm equipment involved crashes increased nearly 20% from 2020 to 2022. While the number of deaths dropped from 5 in 2021 to 4 in 2022.

The majority of crashes occurring between 3 p.m and 6 p.m.

“The concern is always speed,” said Andrew Daenzer. “Folks are driving too fast and they don’t have time to react to a situation where a slow moving tractor or something is in front of them and that causes them to get into a crash and often times folks are getting hurt because of this.”

Ingham County Sheriff Captain Andrew Daenzer added that drivers should also be patient, stay clear of distractions like devices, and only pass equipment if it is safe to do so.

“It’s really for your own safety and that’s one more thing is to not be distracted, keep your eyes off your devices. Keep your eyes on the road,” said Daenzer.

Roberts also noted that until the weather starts to get better, there may be farm equipment sitting on the roadways and to be cautious.

As a reminder, if you can’t see the driver of the farm equipment, they can’t see you.

