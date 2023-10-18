Advertise With Us

Scam Alert: The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office did not ask you for money over the phone

(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office released a reminder saying they would never notify residents of their warrants or ask for money over the phone.

The Sheriff’s Office said a scam caller claimed to be Sgt. Morgan Ford, telling the recipient failed to appear in court, warrants are out for their arrest or to send money.

People also complained the scammer impersonates the recipient’s son or grandson and claims to need money to get out of jail.

“We will never notify you of warrants or ask for money over the phone,” wrote the Sheriff’s Office on Facebook.

Officials said these are just a few of the scams floating around recently.

“Remind parents or grandparents that may be especially vulnerable to scammers and always confirm a person’s identity by calling them back from a known number to be sure it’s really them,” said the Sheriff’s Office.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the woman told investigators she saw the child while she was driving and “brought...
Lansing woman charged with unlawful imprisonment of missing 5-year-old
Ingham County man arrested for allegedly driving drunk with two young children in car
Police in China Grove said the body of 34-year-old Robert Paul Owens was found near an...
Groundskeeper mows around dead body thinking it was Halloween prop, police and family say
Ingham County authorities investigate suspicious death in White Oak Township
Lansing Police make arrest after finding 5-year-old boy who went missing overnight

Latest News

People with stable housing are 83% less likely to commit crimes.
Former prisoners call for change in unfair housing laws
Caring for a loved one with dementia can be challenging. On Tuesday night, there was a workshop...
Home healthcare service in Okemos holds workshop for family caregivers
The first meeting of the new term for the City of East Lansing’s University Student Commission...
East Lansing University Student Commission holds first meeting of new term
DNR implements 2nd year of mandatory deer harvest reporting