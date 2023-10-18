Scam Alert: The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office did not ask you for money over the phone

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office released a reminder saying they would never notify residents of their warrants or ask for money over the phone.

The Sheriff’s Office said a scam caller claimed to be Sgt. Morgan Ford, telling the recipient failed to appear in court, warrants are out for their arrest or to send money.

People also complained the scammer impersonates the recipient’s son or grandson and claims to need money to get out of jail.

“We will never notify you of warrants or ask for money over the phone,” wrote the Sheriff’s Office on Facebook.

Officials said these are just a few of the scams floating around recently.

“Remind parents or grandparents that may be especially vulnerable to scammers and always confirm a person’s identity by calling them back from a known number to be sure it’s really them,” said the Sheriff’s Office.

