Advertise With Us

Police arrest man allegedly attempting to pull vehicles over in Shiawassee County

According to authorities, the man claimed to be a bounty hunter.
(WTVG)
By Samantha Sayles
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A man was arrested Monday evening after allegedly attempting to pull vehicles over using police-style flashing lights.

The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office received reports on Oct. 16 at around 7 p.m. of a silver Jeep Cherokee attempting to pull vehicles over using police-style blue flashing lights in Grand River Road and I-69.

Police said they found the Jeep as it sped north on State Road, fleeing the area. Police stopped the car and recovered a set of flashing blue lights.

The Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as a 61-year-old man from Clare who claimed to be a bounty hunter.

The man was arrested and lodged at the Shiawassee County Jail.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the woman told investigators she saw the child while she was driving and “brought...
Lansing woman charged with unlawful imprisonment of missing 5-year-old
Ingham County man arrested for allegedly driving drunk with two young children in car
Police in China Grove said the body of 34-year-old Robert Paul Owens was found near an...
Groundskeeper mows around dead body thinking it was Halloween prop, police and family say
Ingham County authorities investigate suspicious death in White Oak Township
Lansing Police make arrest after finding 5-year-old boy who went missing overnight

Latest News

People with stable housing are 83% less likely to commit crimes.
Former prisoners call for change in unfair housing laws
Caring for a loved one with dementia can be challenging. On Tuesday night, there was a workshop...
Home healthcare service in Okemos holds workshop for family caregivers
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson is urging the public to be on the lookout for 60-year-old...
Sheriff: Husband shoots himself; investigators still looking for wife believed to be victim
Home healthcare service in Okemos holds workshop for family caregivers