Police arrest man allegedly attempting to pull vehicles over in Shiawassee County

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A man was arrested Monday evening after allegedly attempting to pull vehicles over using police-style flashing lights.

The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office received reports on Oct. 16 at around 7 p.m. of a silver Jeep Cherokee attempting to pull vehicles over using police-style blue flashing lights in Grand River Road and I-69.

Police said they found the Jeep as it sped north on State Road, fleeing the area. Police stopped the car and recovered a set of flashing blue lights.

The Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as a 61-year-old man from Clare who claimed to be a bounty hunter.

The man was arrested and lodged at the Shiawassee County Jail.

