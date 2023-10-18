Advertise With Us

Overseas Golf Tournaments For MSU Players

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State men’s golfer Ashton McCulloch will play for Team Canada this week end in the World Amateur Team Championships in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. McCulloch won the Canadian Amateur title this past summer. Next week, MSU freshman Ana Sofia Murcia will play for Team Colombia in the women’s competition. McCulloch is making his first trip outside the United States.

