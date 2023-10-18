Numerous Area Football Teams Looking For Playoff Berths

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Approximately two dozen mid Michigan high school football teams expect to land playoff berths when the pairings are announced Sunday. There are eight 32-team divisions in 11 man and two eight man divisions with 16 teams each. The playoffs begin a week from this Friday. The pairings will be announced at 6pm Sunday on Bally’s Sports Detroit Extra. They will also be posted at 7pm at MHSAA.org. Portland and Mason are the two greater Lansing teams unbeaten and both are expected to win their final regular season games and head to the playoffs with 9-0 records.

