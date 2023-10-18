Advertise With Us

Numerous Area Football Teams Looking For Playoff Berths

football generic
football generic(Erik Drost / CC BY 2.0)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Approximately two dozen mid Michigan high school football teams expect to land playoff berths when the pairings are announced Sunday. There are eight 32-team divisions in 11 man and two eight man divisions with 16 teams each. The playoffs begin a week from this Friday. The pairings will be announced at 6pm Sunday on Bally’s Sports Detroit Extra. They will also be posted at 7pm at MHSAA.org. Portland and Mason are the two greater Lansing teams unbeaten and both are expected to win their final regular season games and head to the playoffs with 9-0 records.

