New road safety could come to Bath Township

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - News 10 has told you about the residents in Bath Township concerned about the speeding along Park Lake Rd in Bath Township back in May. Now, the Clinton County Road Commission has given the residents some solutions to that problem but now the residents are putting up a new fight concerning the Park Lake Trail and Nature Reserve.

Judy Gardi shared with News 10 an incident involving her home off of Park Lake Rd.

“A car coming down Park Lake Road going too fast and distracted crossed the center line, went through my neighbor’s yard, knocked down 2 trees and ran right into my house,” she said.

After that, the Clinton County Road Commission completed a walking audit, and Friends of Park shared the results at their annual meeting.

Road Commissioner Doug Steffen said in his recommendation that he would like to add 2 separate crosswalks to Park Lake Road, one near the beach area and the other, at the boat launch area.

Gardi happy with the recommendation saying, “If you reach a crosswalk and there’s a person on the crosswalk, the law says you have to stop. So, definitely crosswalks will stop traffic and once the traffic is stopped they will be less likely to speed up from the boat launch to the beach area which is really a highly traffic area.”

In addition to the crosswalks, the road commission will work with local authorities to monitor the speed through the corridor.

Friends of Park Lake also discussed the once-Park Lake Nature Reserve that has been closed for 10 years. President of Friends of Park Lake says the non-profit is making good progress with Bath Township to get the deed transferred for the area that would include a trail and the nature reserve.

“From the trailhead, around the lake, over the water control structure and into the public land that’s at the extreme south end of the lake for the purposes of a non motorized trail and nature preserve,” says Ray Kotke.

If the crosswalks are approved, they will be constructed next spring. As for the trail and nature reserve, it is unsure when the deed will be transferred and when clean up would begin.

