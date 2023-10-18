MSU’s Kohler Sidelined With Injury

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State announced Wednesday men’s basketball veteran center Jaxon Kohler will be sidelined until sometime around Christmas. Kohler underwent surgery on his left foot Tuesday. Kohler would have shared his position with Mady Sissoko and Carson Cooper, both of whom likely will platoon until Kohler’s return. The MSU team is hosting an open practice for fans at 2:30pm Saturday in the Breslin Center. Doors open at 2pm with no admission charge.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.