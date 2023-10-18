MSU To Wear Black Jerseys Saturday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s football team will wear black jerseys for Saturday night’s home game against Michigan. It’s the first time the football team has ever worn black jerseys. Kick off is 7:30pm on WILX TV. The jerseys are titled “Thy Shadows”. Michigan is a 24 1/2 point favorite and has not lost a Big Ten game since losing at Michigan State 37-33 two years ago.

