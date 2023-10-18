Mid-Michigan Matters: Cold/flu medicine not working? Here’s why:

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sneezing, coughing headaches and a runny nose. Sound familiar?

As we head into flu and cold season, you may look to over-the-counter medication to help you recover.

However, according to a recent report from the FDA, some medications are ineffective.

Joining Mid-Michigan Matters today is Dr. Tessa Gardener with McLaren Hospital. She explains why a common decongestant doesn’t work as well as we thought in the video player above.

More: Mid-Michigan Matters

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.