Advertise With Us

Mid-Michigan Matters: Cold/flu medicine not working? Here’s why:

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sneezing, coughing headaches and a runny nose. Sound familiar?

As we head into flu and cold season, you may look to over-the-counter medication to help you recover.

However, according to a recent report from the FDA, some medications are ineffective.

Joining Mid-Michigan Matters today is Dr. Tessa Gardener with McLaren Hospital. She explains why a common decongestant doesn’t work as well as we thought in the video player above.

More: Mid-Michigan Matters

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the woman told investigators she saw the child while she was driving and “brought...
Lansing woman charged with unlawful imprisonment of missing 5-year-old
Ingham County man arrested for allegedly driving drunk with two young children in car
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson is urging the public to be on the lookout for 60-year-old...
Sheriff: Husband shoots himself; investigators still looking for wife believed to be victim
Police in China Grove said the body of 34-year-old Robert Paul Owens was found near an...
Groundskeeper mows around dead body thinking it was Halloween prop, police and family say
Ingham County authorities investigate suspicious death in White Oak Township

Latest News

People with stable housing are 83% less likely to commit crimes.
Former prisoners call for change in unfair housing laws
The first meeting of the new term for the City of East Lansing’s University Student Commission...
East Lansing University Student Commission holds first meeting of new term
Caring for a loved one with dementia can be challenging. On Tuesday night, there was a workshop...
Home healthcare service in Okemos holds workshop for family caregivers
Today’s weather is going to be the nicest we will see for the rest of the week.
Dry weather Wednesday ahead of rain on Thursday, plus today’s top stories