It’s all treats and no tricks with Svengoolie’s Halloween BOOnanza, all October long!

LANSING, Mich. (MeTV) -- Last year, Svengoolie’s Halloween BOOnanza was a coffin-full of fun, surprises, and fan-favorite films. How could we make this year even bigger, better, and more packed full of thrills and chills? How about twice the Svengoolie?

That’s right, this year MeTV is super-sizing the scares with special Saturday night double feature movies all October long! These titles include long-requested fan faves, classic horror staples, and cheesy 80s camp. Plus, after the show, hang out until the witching hour with late-night marathons of some of your favorite spooky classic shows!

“We put the BOO! in BOOnanza with our movie line-up of fearsome Svengoolie features on MeTV Saturday nights,” said Rich Koz, aka. Svengoolie. “We have killer clowns, Abbott & Costello and the much-requested original Kolchak movies, plus this year we will treat fans with a double feature of a bonus movie every Saturday night. And be sure to catch Halloween-themed blocks of scary episodes from MeTV’s classic TV portfolio all month and all across the schedule, including westerns, comedies and the one where Gilligan turns into a vampire!”

Here’s just a sampling of some of the frightful delights on offer:

Saturday, October 7

9:00am: A Bugs Bunny BOOnanza Bash

10:00am: MeTV Halloween Westerns: Catch a full day of specially selected spooky Western episodes!

8:00pm: Svengoolie: “Killer Klowns from Outer Space” — Aliens who look like clowns come from outer space and terrorize a town.

10:30pm: Svengoolie: “The Crawling Eye” — A series of decapitations on a Swiss mountainside appear to be connected to a mysterious radioactive cloud.

12:30am: BOOnanza Late Night — Sventoonie

Saturday, October 14

8:00pm: Svengoolie: “Abbott & Costello Meet Frankenstein” — The Wolf Man tries to warn a dimwitted porter that Dracula wants his brain for Frankenstein monster’s body.

10:30pm: Svengoolie: “Invaders From Mars” — A young boy learns that space aliens are taking over the minds of earthlings.

12:30am: Svengoolie Uncrypted: First-ever one-hour primetime special celebrating Svengoolie – America’s long-running, beloved and award-winning horror host. The master horror host escapes his dungeon to journey far and wide, discovering a world of friends and new adventures. The special also shines a spotlight on Svengoolie’s world for 43+ years as he has entertained horror fans with Saturday night showcases of campy and obscure titles, offering insightful horror movie facts, trivia, and jokes.

1:30am: BOOnanza Late Night — The Twilight Zone

Saturday, October 21

8:00pm: Svengoolie: “Kolchak: Night Stalker” — An abrasive Las Vegas newspaper reporter investigates a series of murders committed by a vampire.

10:30pm: Svengoolie: “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” — A 400-foot (122-meter) dinosaur-like beast, awoken from undersea hibernation off the Japanese coast by atomic-bomb testing, attacks Tokyo.

1:00am: BOOnanza Late Night — Kolchak: The Night Stalker

Saturday, October 28

8:00pm: Svengoolie: “Kolchak: Night Strangler” — A reporter hunts down a 144-year-old alchemist who is killing women for their blood.

10:30pm: Svengoolie: “Trilogy of Terror” — Three bizarre horror stories, all of which star Karen Black in four different roles playing tormented women.

1:00am: BOOnanza Late Night — Kolchak: The Night Stalker

And that’s just the beginning! All month long we’ll be showing special Halloween episodes of your favorite classic shows and other hauntingly good surprises!

You can turn to MeTV over the air on channels 10.2, 29.2 or on Comcast 294, WOW 151 or Spectrum 190.

