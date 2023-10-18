Home healthcare service in Okemos holds workshop for family caregivers

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - Caring for a loved one with dementia can be challenging. On Tuesday night, there was a workshop for family caregivers at Home Instead in Okemos.

They learned about Alzheimer’s and other dementias. The training included techniques to help people care for their loved ones.

“Help them with getting through day-to-day activities, such as meals, taking showers and taking medications—which sound really simple, but with caring for somebody with dementia, it can be a challenge,” said Wynn Esterline, the owner of Home Instead.

Esterline said it is important for caregivers to make sure they also take time to care for themselves.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.