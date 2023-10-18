Get ready to laugh at Dixie’s Tupperware Party

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Dixie’s Tupperware Party, the hilarious show starring Dixie Longate which turned off-Broadway into Tupperware-mania and garnered the prestigious 2008 Drama Desk Award Nomination rolls into Wharton Center’s Pasant Theatre for two nights on Thursday, October 19, 2023, and Friday, October 20, 2023—both at 7:30PM.

Tickets are on sale now through the official Wharton Center Ticket Office, online at whartoncenter.com, or by calling 517.432.2000 or 1.800.WHARTON. For more information about Dixie’s Tupperware Party, visit www.dixiestupperwareparty.com. Written by Kris Andersson, the production is playing East Lansing as part of a tour that has, so far, logged over 1,700 performances worldwide.

“Not your grandmother’s Tupperware Party!” —NBC Today Show

Dixie Longate is the fast-talking, gum chewing, ginger-haired Alabama gal who is bringing your grandma’s Tupperware party into the 21st century. Audiences howl with laughter as Dixie demonstrates the many alternative uses for the iconic plastic kitchen staple. Filled with outrageously funny tales, heartfelt accounts, audience participation and a little bit of empowerment and homespun wisdom, Dixie’s Tupperware Party leaves your heart a little bigger and your food a little fresher.

The show has ADULT CONTENT. Best suited for ages 16 and up.

Produced by Down South LLC and directed by Patrick Richwood, Dixie’s Tupperware Party features costumes designed by Miss Longate and lighting designed by Richard Winkler.

