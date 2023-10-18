Former Syracuse Coach Boeheim to Work as Broadcaster

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Syracuse University men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim reportedly is finalizing a deal to join ESPN for the coming basketball season as an analyst. Boeheim is also due to work for Westwood One as a radio analyst during the 2024 NCAA tournament. Boeheim is 78 years old.

