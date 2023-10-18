Advertise With Us

Former Syracuse Coach Boeheim to Work as Broadcaster

Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim watches during their loss against Wake Forest in the second...
Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim watches during their loss against Wake Forest in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Greensboro, N.C.(AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Syracuse University men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim reportedly is finalizing a deal to join ESPN for the coming basketball season as an analyst. Boeheim is also due to work for Westwood One as a radio analyst during the 2024 NCAA tournament. Boeheim is 78 years old.

