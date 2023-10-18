Former prisoners call for change in unfair housing laws

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -“None of us are asking for anything for free. None of us are asking to be handed a home,” said Tenee Gildea. “The only thing we want is the opportunity to earn it just like everybody else.”

A home that Tenee Gildea says everyone is deserving of, regardless of their past.

“No matter where I apply to live, they’re going to tell me no because of what I did 10 years ago,” said Gildea.

Gildea served 4 years in prison for using meth. While it was her decision in the past, she says it shouldn’t define her life.

Although she says getting past the housing criminal background check was a hurdle for her and her daughter. Leaving them without a home of their own.

“How did that make you feel?” I asked her daughter. “Not really good. Not only people with money, and that haven’t been to jail need a house, everyone needs a house,” said Lariya Gildea.

That’s why Nation Outside, an organization advocating for those who are formerly incarcerated, rallied at the Capitol, pushing that landlords perform background checks after an offer is made. The House Bill 4878 is to ensure they’re not being denied solely based on their past criminal history.

A practice called blanket banning, which is unlawful. Tony Gant with Nation Outside says this continues to happen to those with a criminal background.

“Although we have a saying that if you do the crime, you do the time, that’s true but what the reality is the people you see often are suffering from what we call perpetual punishment,” said Gant.

“If you do a criminal background check that’s based on who I was in 1986 not who I am in 2023,” said LaWanda Hollister. “I’m out here trying to do better because you want me to do better.”

LaWanda Hollister served 36 years in prison. She agrees that access to housing reduces crime, keeps communities safe and increases the likelihood of finding a job. Gildea and Hollister now have a place to call home and a chance to give back to society.

“I thought that I would probably have to go back to prison in order to have someplace safe to live or I’d be homeless,” said Hollister.

“It was some days I laid in my bed, and I thought I didn’t wanna do it anymore. I was tired because of something I did 10 years ago,” said Gildea. “I need other people coming behind me to not have to fight the way I did.”

According to the Urban Institute, people with stable housing are 83% less likely to commit crimes. Fair chance housing policies for justice-impacted people currently exist in Ann Arbor, Detroit, Jackson and Kalamazoo.

