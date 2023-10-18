First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An area of low pressure heading through the Northern Great Lakes will bring on and off rain showers to Mid-Michigan today through tomorrow. Wind gusts near 25 MPH will be possible through the day. High temperatures today will be in the upper 50s to near 60º. Low temperatures tonight dip back to the upper 40s. High temperatures Friday are expected to be in the mid 50s. Scattered rain showers and gusty winds are expected Friday, too.

All eyes are on the Saturday forecast with the Michigan/Michigan State football game at Spartan Stadium. A quick moving area of low pressure passing through the area will bring the chance of rain showers Saturday morning into the afternoon hours. Gusty winds will continue Saturday, too. High temperatures Saturday should be in the low 50s. It appears that the rain showers will be out of the area by the 7:30 P.M. football match-up. It is going to be cool sitting at the stadium with temperatures in the 40s. Remember you can watch the Michigan/Michigan State game Saturday evening on WILX-TV 10.

For the second half of the weekend some sunshine returns Sunday with high temperatures in the upper 40s. Under clear skies temperatures tumble to near 30º by early Monday morning. We should see temperatures climb back into the 60s for a few days towards the middle of next week.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 19, 2023

Average High: 59º Average Low 40º

Lansing Record High: 82° 1920

Lansing Record Low: 16° 1972

Jackson Record High: 83º 1953

Jackson Record Low: 19º 1972

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.