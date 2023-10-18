East Lansing’s University Student Commission holds first meeting of new term

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The first meeting of the new term for the City of East Lansing’s University Student Commission was held Monday night.

The group proposes policies to the East Lansing City Council. The commission’s goal is to improve relations between Michigan State University (MSU) students and the community. Commissioners also review issues that impact the interests of students and give them a chance to have their voices heard.

“They’ve come up with a lot of great ideas,” said East Lansing Mayor Ron Bacon. “We’re always talking about the retention of young people in the community, and working together and getting fresh ideas and this group generates so many ideas that are often viable for council.”

The university commission will have ten members in 2023. They will serve a one-year term.

