Advertise With Us

East Lansing’s University Student Commission holds first meeting of new term

By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The first meeting of the new term for the City of East Lansing’s University Student Commission was held Monday night.

The group proposes policies to the East Lansing City Council. The commission’s goal is to improve relations between Michigan State University (MSU) students and the community. Commissioners also review issues that impact the interests of students and give them a chance to have their voices heard.

“They’ve come up with a lot of great ideas,” said East Lansing Mayor Ron Bacon. “We’re always talking about the retention of young people in the community, and working together and getting fresh ideas and this group generates so many ideas that are often viable for council.”

The university commission will have ten members in 2023. They will serve a one-year term.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the woman told investigators she saw the child while she was driving and “brought...
Lansing woman charged with unlawful imprisonment of missing 5-year-old
Ingham County man arrested for allegedly driving drunk with two young children in car
Police in China Grove said the body of 34-year-old Robert Paul Owens was found near an...
Groundskeeper mows around dead body thinking it was Halloween prop, police and family say
Ingham County authorities investigate suspicious death in White Oak Township
Lansing Police make arrest after finding 5-year-old boy who went missing overnight

Latest News

People with stable housing are 83% less likely to commit crimes.
Former prisoners call for change in unfair housing laws
Caring for a loved one with dementia can be challenging. On Tuesday night, there was a workshop...
Home healthcare service in Okemos holds workshop for family caregivers
The first meeting of the new term for the City of East Lansing’s University Student Commission...
East Lansing University Student Commission holds first meeting of new term
DNR implements 2nd year of mandatory deer harvest reporting
Generic image of clouds.
Dry weather Wednesday ahead of rain on Thursday, plus today’s top stories