Advertise With Us

East Lansing city council strikes down apartment building proposal

By Ta'Niyah Jordan
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This is an update on a story we’ve been tracking regarding a proposed apartment building on Albert Avenue in East Lansing.

The site is currently occupied by a large parking lot and it will stay that way awhile longer. The East Lansing City Council decided on Tuesday night to strike down the proposal.

People who live and work in the area said they have mixed feelings about adding housing but losing parking.

“I think it’s a horrible idea,” said local resident, W Thomas.

Thomas is a frequent shopper in Downtown East Lansing, like Sara Gochanour. Both said that removing a parking area close to businesses and MSU does more harm than good.

“I think there’s a lot of small business owners here that would be hurt by that,” said Gochanour.

On Tuesday, the proposed five-story apartment building with, 122 units and approximately 1,100 square feet of commercial space, was voted down 3-to-2.

Gochanour said “I feel it would make parking, and being able to shop and hang out and go around this area – which is one of my favorite things to do, just dreadful,”

During the City Council meeting, East Lansing Mayor Ron Bacon said he supports the idea of affordable rental housing but wants to make it easy for people to visit the downtown area and enjoy shops and restaurants.

“We’ve got an overall challenge around parking, I think. I’m in complete support of this project but I’m also, kind of, not amendable to another disruption of parking,” said Mayor Bacon.

American Community Developers said it’s open to a conversation with local business owners about how to address their parking concerns. “We have come up with ideas. We, as they said, met with the city last week to try to say there must be a way to create a better win-win situation here, if at all possible,” said Chris Young.

“Thank gosh. I was worried about it,” said Gochanour.

It’s an ongoing debate over the future of housing, parking, and business development in Downtown East Lansing.

20 businesses and more than 200 people signed a petition opposing the apartment project. It is not clear if the developer will revise their proposal.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the woman told investigators she saw the child while she was driving and “brought...
Lansing woman charged with unlawful imprisonment of missing 5-year-old
Ingham County man arrested for allegedly driving drunk with two young children in car
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson is urging the public to be on the lookout for 60-year-old...
Sheriff: Husband shoots himself; investigators still looking for wife believed to be victim
Police in China Grove said the body of 34-year-old Robert Paul Owens was found near an...
Groundskeeper mows around dead body thinking it was Halloween prop, police and family say
Ingham County authorities investigate suspicious death in White Oak Township

Latest News

People with stable housing are 83% less likely to commit crimes.
Former prisoners call for change in unfair housing laws
Caring for a loved one with dementia can be challenging. On Tuesday night, there was a workshop...
Home healthcare service in Okemos holds workshop for family caregivers
The first meeting of the new term for the City of East Lansing’s University Student Commission...
East Lansing University Student Commission holds first meeting of new term
Farm equipment involved crashes on the rise. The Michigan Farm Bureau urging people to share...
Staying safe on the road with farming equipment