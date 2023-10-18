East Lansing city council strikes down apartment building proposal

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This is an update on a story we’ve been tracking regarding a proposed apartment building on Albert Avenue in East Lansing.

The site is currently occupied by a large parking lot and it will stay that way awhile longer. The East Lansing City Council decided on Tuesday night to strike down the proposal.

People who live and work in the area said they have mixed feelings about adding housing but losing parking.

“I think it’s a horrible idea,” said local resident, W Thomas.

Thomas is a frequent shopper in Downtown East Lansing, like Sara Gochanour. Both said that removing a parking area close to businesses and MSU does more harm than good.

“I think there’s a lot of small business owners here that would be hurt by that,” said Gochanour.

On Tuesday, the proposed five-story apartment building with, 122 units and approximately 1,100 square feet of commercial space, was voted down 3-to-2.

Gochanour said “I feel it would make parking, and being able to shop and hang out and go around this area – which is one of my favorite things to do, just dreadful,”

During the City Council meeting, East Lansing Mayor Ron Bacon said he supports the idea of affordable rental housing but wants to make it easy for people to visit the downtown area and enjoy shops and restaurants.

“We’ve got an overall challenge around parking, I think. I’m in complete support of this project but I’m also, kind of, not amendable to another disruption of parking,” said Mayor Bacon.

American Community Developers said it’s open to a conversation with local business owners about how to address their parking concerns. “We have come up with ideas. We, as they said, met with the city last week to try to say there must be a way to create a better win-win situation here, if at all possible,” said Chris Young.

“Thank gosh. I was worried about it,” said Gochanour.

It’s an ongoing debate over the future of housing, parking, and business development in Downtown East Lansing.

20 businesses and more than 200 people signed a petition opposing the apartment project. It is not clear if the developer will revise their proposal.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.