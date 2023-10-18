Advertise With Us

Dry weather Wednesday ahead of rain on Thursday, plus today’s top stories

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today’s weather is going to be the nicest we will see for the rest of the week. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki will share the warmth you can enjoy ahead of rain showers the rest of the week. Plus, Taylor Gattoni has what you need to know ahead of our evening newscasts on the News 10+ Digital Desk.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 18, 2023

  • Average High: 60º Average Low 41º
  • Lansing Record High: 82° 1910
  • Lansing Record Low: 17° 1896
  • Jackson Record High: 83º 1920
  • Jackson Record Low: 18º 1976

