Advertise With Us

DNR implements 2nd year of mandatory deer harvest reporting

By Kellan Buddy
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) wants hunters to report the deer they harvest this year.

It’s the second year they’re making this mandatory. Deer hunters are required to report successful deer harvest within 72 hours or before transferring possession of the deer.

The DNR said the reports only take up to five minutes to complete. Hunters can do it online or on the DNR’s hunt and fish app.

DNR deer specialist Chad Stewart said the reporting tool proved to be helpful in its first year.

“Even with the reporting, we estimated that there were probably somewhere between 330,000-350,000 a year taken,” said Stewart. “So we feel like a majority of hunters complied and participated with the reporting requirement. And we only hope that number continues to grow as the requirements to age a little bit more.”

Normally, there is a small fine if hunters are found to have reported a kill—which is $150. Stewart said in 2023, they still plan to take a more educational reinforcement approach this season and educate hunters about that new rule.

The DNR has statistics in two categories—antler and antlerless deer.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the woman told investigators she saw the child while she was driving and “brought...
Lansing woman charged with unlawful imprisonment of missing 5-year-old
Ingham County man arrested for allegedly driving drunk with two young children in car
Police in China Grove said the body of 34-year-old Robert Paul Owens was found near an...
Groundskeeper mows around dead body thinking it was Halloween prop, police and family say
Ingham County authorities investigate suspicious death in White Oak Township
Lansing Police make arrest after finding 5-year-old boy who went missing overnight

Latest News

People with stable housing are 83% less likely to commit crimes.
Former prisoners call for change in unfair housing laws
Caring for a loved one with dementia can be challenging. On Tuesday night, there was a workshop...
Home healthcare service in Okemos holds workshop for family caregivers
The first meeting of the new term for the City of East Lansing’s University Student Commission...
East Lansing University Student Commission holds first meeting of new term
Generic image of clouds.
Dry weather Wednesday ahead of rain on Thursday, plus today’s top stories