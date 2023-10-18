Dean Transportation Shows Support for Make an Impact: Champions of the Heart

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -This week is Make an Impact Week at WILX Station and Dean’s Transportation is doing its part in spreading the mission of AED and CPR training.

Kellie Dean from Dean’s Transportation stopped by the station to discuss their role in the Make an Impact, his friendship with Mike Garland and why this cause was so close to his heart.

350,000 Americans suffer cardiac arrest in our communities each year in the US.

Currently only about one in 10 will survive. Bystander CPR can double the chances of survival and using an AED increases survival to nearly 50%!

In Michigan, bystanders perform CPR only 40% of the time Bystanders use an AED less than 10% of the time.

Due to this, WILX is rallying all to get involved and make an impact with us tomorrow during our phone bank.

You can make a financial contribution and support Champions of the Heart by calling 517-346-8822 starting at 3pm.

