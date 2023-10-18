Advertise With Us

Authorities identify body found in White Oak Township

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WHITE OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office identified the woman found dead in White Oak Township on Monday.

The woman was found dead in a wooded area along Iosco Road, east of Dansville, on Oct. 16. The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at 10:30 a.m. Monday after a person drove by and said they saw a body along the road. The Sheriff’s Office confirmed it was indeed a deceased woman.

Authorities identified the woman on Wednesday as 29-year-old Alicia Gallegos from Lansing.

Police said her death is being investigated as a homicide. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at (517) 676-8202.

