Advocates gather for infant mental health at the state capitol

By Amaya Kuznicki
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Parents, professionals, and policymakers gathered together at the state capitol to spread awareness for the well-being of infants and toddlers in Michigan. According to mental health professionals babies can recognize feelings at just a few weeks old. Those feelings play a key factor in a child’s development down the line, but families from different backgrounds said they face some unique challenges.

“You know you see three families brought together in one home, people without homes, no money,” said Lendshishorse.

Randi Lendshishorse lived on an indigenous reservation in South Dakota where infants struggle in their development. She moved to Michigan with her two kids hoping for a fresh start.

“The trauma and the oppression that these specific families have experienced over hundreds of years is something that isn’t talked about and is evident in many of the struggles they’re having today,” said Schmelzer.

Childhood Mental Health Specialist Meghan Schmelzer said no one is meant to deal with mental health challenges alone. She along with other professionals talked with lawmakers and stressed the importance of investing in our state’s youth. Schmelzer said a mother or father’s mental state can rub off on their kids.

“That is going to impact how the little one experiences life and the relationships they have,” said Schmelzer.

Lendshishorse said infant mental health is real and it’s important to teach future generations about it and help them grow.

