What the Tech: App of the day Justwatch

Want to see something scary?

It’s easier than ever to find a scary Halloween movie to watch on the TV in your home. Depending on how many streaming services you subscribe to, you have access to over 4,000 movies in the Horror genre. But is it easy to find them?

Um. Not exactly.

There are too many choices. Not only that, but you may have to browse Netflix with your remote, exit out of Netflix and select Amazon Prime, and then do the same thing to browse Hulu, Max, Apple TV+, Disney+, and free services like Pluto, Tubi, Free Vee, etc. If you’ve gone about looking for something to watch this way someone has given up and gone to bed.

The app JustWatch is an answer to make it easier to find what you want to watch by allowing you to browse and search choices only on the services you subscribe to or have access to. Here’s how it works. Select the streaming services you subscribe to in the JustWatch settings. All of them are included along with some obscure services you may have never known existed. Choices may still be overwhelming, so let’s narrow things down by choosing genres. We’ll pick the genre of Horror that still shows over 3,000 titles to pick from.

You can then choose to show available titles by most popular, trending, year, and my favorite, highest IMDB rating. Choosing that option puts the best movies according to reviews on the Internet Movie Database at the top of the search results. You can filters to narrow your search. You can choose to filter horror movies by release year and age rating.

You can also preview the movie by watching the trailers, see the stars, and get a link to the movie’s IMDB page. JustWatch works not just on mobile devices, but computers and some smart TVs have JustWatch apps. So does Amazon Fire Sticks. But it’s easier to search on phones and iPads. And find a movie you want to see, you can use the phone as a remote to play it on a connected TV.

Just Watch is a free app. An account allows you to save movies to a watchlist. And a $2.50 a month premium version hides ads and has more filters. But the free version is probably all you need. www.whatthetech.tv www.justwatch.com

