WEATHER EXTRA: Cold & dry Tuesday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Cool temperatures hold on across the area today with highs in the mid 50s. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the details on the forecast.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

More:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.