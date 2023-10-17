Uplift Local by Supporting Scare on the Square

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -There is nothing scary about supporting local businesses!

This Saturday, several businesses in Downtown Lansing are gathering in front of Capital Hippie for the second year in a row for Scare on the Square Part II.

Laura Castle organized the event to truly give our community an understanding of what it means to uplift local businesses.

The event will be held Saturday October 21st, 2023 on the 100 Block of Washington Square Lansing MI.

It will feature over 60 local vendors, food trucks, live entertainment and much more.

