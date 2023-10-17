Advertise With Us

United Airlines has plan to reduce bottleneck during boarding process

The airline says the system is similar to one it had until 2017 but with more nuances.
The airline says the system is similar to one it had until 2017 but with more nuances.(United Airlines, Inc.)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – United Airlines is introducing a new boarding process to help eliminate the logjam that happens when people step into the aisle to allow passengers with window seats to sit down.

In economy class, people with window seats will board first, followed by those in the middle.

Passengers with aisle seats will board last.

The airline says the system is similar to the one it had until 2017 but with more nuances.

The new process allows pre-boarding, award tier and higher-seat class customers to go first.

Basic economy passengers will board last.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing Police make arrest after finding 5-year-old boy who went missing overnight
Ingham County authorities investigate suspicious death in White Oak Township
5-year-old Lansing boy found safe
Clinton County authorities ask for help identifying man accused of illegally entering home
Inmate pleads guilty to threatening Ingham County judge

Latest News

Authorities confirmed they are investigating the suspicious death of a woman on Monday.
Ingham County authorities investigate suspicious death in White Oak Township
Lansing Police are searching for a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred early...
Lansing police search for suspect after hit-and-run kills 28-year-old man
A seminar was held Monday morning to address scams involving elder abuse.
Seminar in East Lansing addresses elder abuse scams
A White Lake man has pled guilty to threatening an Ingham County sentencing judge.
Inmate pleads guilty to threatening Ingham County judge
Wounded Palestinians arrive to al-Shifa hospital, following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City,...
Source: President Mahmoud Abbas cancels planned meeting with President Biden after hospital strike