Tom Izzo among 150 trained in CPR by ‘Champions of the Heart’

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - He had his life saved by strangers, and now he’s working to save others.

Former Spartan Assistant Basketball Coach Mike Garland suffered cardiac arrest and was saved by CPR.

The near-death experience led Garland to create Champions of the Heart. It’s a foundation that works to provide CPR and AED training for everyone.

Only 10% of people who suffer cardiac arrest outside of a hospital survive, and they’re working to increase that number. Today, the foundation held a training session at the Breslin Center and educated 150 people in the same techniques that saved Garland’s life.

“When my wife and I actually formalized the foundation, I was still in the hospital,” said Garland, as he reflected on all the people he helped train Monday, “Just to see everything kind of come to fruition, it just moves my heart and gives me joy.”

With a second chance at life, he says bystanders administering CPR is often the difference between life and death. His brush with death taught him and his best friend Tom Izzo, the importance of being prepared for a crisis before it happens.

“When it happens to you or somebody very close to you, you realize just how important... and how a little (training session), could help him live another 30 years,” said Tom Izzo, the Michigan State University head Basketball Coach.

In the U.S., about 1,000 people suffer cardiac arrest every day. It takes the lives of both the young and the old, typically out of the blue.

That’s why they want everyone, to be ready to respond confidently if disaster strikes.

“Don’t wait till crisis management, it’s all about preventative management, and it’s all about what you can do, to, you know, help somebody have a better life. Or even bigger, help somebody save a life,” said Izzo.

“Boy I tell you, it’s just heartwarming. Get out and do the second half, and that’s actually encouraging someone else to learn how to put hands on heart,” said Garland.

Training others to save lives, to become a champion of the heart.

This Thursday, News 10 is supporting the Champions of the Heart Foundation with a phone bank, to raise money to purchase AED defibrillators and CPR training equipment.

Volunteers will be answering the phone to take your donation to help the foundation buy this life-saving equipment. Thank you for helping us make an impact.

