Advertise With Us

Some female frogs play dead to avoid mating with males, study finds

Some female frogs fake their own deaths to dodge unwanted male attention, study finds.
Some female frogs fake their own deaths to dodge unwanted male attention, study finds.(AndreaObzerova via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Researchers say some female frogs may fake their own deaths to avoid unwanted male advances.

According to a study published in the Royal Society, researchers found that some female European common frogs employ a few different tactics to avoid mating, including rotating their bodies and engaging in tonic immobility - or death feigning.

The female frogs essentially fake their own death to dodge mating for survival purposes, the study shared.

During mating events, several males cling to the female, who then cannot get rid of the unwanted males, which can lead to their death.

“It seems that females of explosive breeding frogs have no means to reject the unwanted males,” researchers said. Therefore, the females turn to such tactics.

The behaviors were significantly associated with smaller female body size, and smaller females were more successful in escaping.

“Our observations show that females in explosive breeding frogs may not be as passive and helpless as previously thought,” researchers said.

Tonic immobility as a tactic to avoid mating or male harassment has been observed in a handful of species, according to the study.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing Police make arrest after finding 5-year-old boy who went missing overnight
Ingham County authorities investigate suspicious death in White Oak Township
5-year-old Lansing boy found safe
Clinton County authorities ask for help identifying man accused of illegally entering home
Ingham County man arrested for allegedly driving drunk with two young children in car

Latest News

Authorities confirmed they are investigating the suspicious death of a woman on Monday.
Ingham County authorities investigate suspicious death in White Oak Township
Lansing Police are searching for a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred early...
Lansing police search for suspect after hit-and-run kills 28-year-old man
A seminar was held Monday morning to address scams involving elder abuse.
Seminar in East Lansing addresses elder abuse scams
The Pentagon shared videos of Chinese pilots flying dangerously close to U.S. jets.
Pentagon releases footage of hundreds of ‘highly concerning’ aircraft intercepts by Chinese planes
Elderly people using modern technologies for studying
Mid-Michigan Matters: MDHHS to offer free virtual classes for older adults