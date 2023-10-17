Seminar in East Lansing addresses elder abuse scams

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A seminar was held Monday morning to address scams involving elder abuse.

The seminar was held at the East Lansing Hannah Community Center on Oct. 16 and focused on ways to identify an elder abuse scam—whether it’s through phone calls, texts or e-mail. This type of scam involved telling a senior they won money, but have to pay a fee before than can actually get it.

The seminar also included resources to minimize a person’s risk of falling victim to a scam.

“A lot of people have their own individual, you know issues that they like to see addressed,” said Representative Penelope Tsernoglou, (D) Michigan. “So, I think it was successful in sharing information and also being able to connect with people who might be able to use additional assistance for personal things that they’re experiencing right now.”

The National Council on Aging said up to five million older Americans fall victim to this kind of scam, with a loss of more than $36 billion every year.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.