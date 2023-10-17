LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he is ahead of schedule in his recovery from ACL surgery, but still has a ways to go before he can return to the field. Rodgers says he has hurdles to clear and has no timetable for a return to the Jets. Rodgers does say he hopes to play again this season. He says the Jets would have to agree to him returning this season and those conversations have not taken place yet.

