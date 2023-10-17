Advertise With Us

Rodgers Says He Is Ahead of Schedule

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers stands on the sidelines before an NFL football game...
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers stands on the sidelines before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Oct. 1, 2023, in East Rutherford, NJ. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)(Bryan Woolston | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he is ahead of schedule in his recovery from ACL surgery, but still has a ways to go before he can return to the field. Rodgers says he has hurdles to clear and has no timetable for a return to the Jets. Rodgers does say he hopes to play again this season. He says the Jets would have to agree to him returning this season and those conversations have not taken place yet.

