Quiet and cool temperatures Tuesday, and a look at what we’re working on

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today marks the 12th day in a row of below average temperatures for most of Mid-Michigan, but the streak ends tomorrow. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford shares the peaks of sun we can see ahead of rain showers later this week. And, join Taylor Gattoni at the News 10+ desk for a preview of the big stories in our evening newscasts.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 17, 2023

  • Average High: 60º Average Low 41º
  • Lansing Record High: 84° 1956
  • Lansing Record Low: 13° 1868
  • Jackson Record High: 84º 1950
  • Jackson Record Low: 21º 1977

