The push for cardiac arrest laws in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In America, only 10% of people survive cardiac arrest outside of the hospital.

However, near immediate use of AED technology can be the difference between life and death. Michigan advocacy groups and lawmakers are working to increase the odds of survival across the state.

Michigan’s schools are required to teach students how to use an AED and give CPR. Although they aren’t required to have the life-saving equipment in their buildings.

“AED’s should be available in every public forum. (Such as) schools, universities, you know gas stations, because what we know is that the sooner you can defibrillate, the likelier chance they’re going to be saved,” said Dr. Peter Burke, an Interventional Cardiologist at McLaren.

Some efforts to reform state laws began in Ypsilanti, after a young student athlete died while playing basketball two years ago. Their representative Felicia Brabec, wants to require more cardiac arrest education for students athletes, coaches, and parents in Michigan schools.

“Then, if those signs and symptoms do show up, the coach can pull the student-athlete, and then the student-athlete would need to get clearance from their primary care physician to return to competition,” said Brabec.

As representative Brabec works to get her bill signed into law, she says AED requirements in schools would have to come from the budget and not bills.

“There is a national effort to have federal legislation that’s called Access to AED’s,” said Gwen Fosse, a nurse at the Congenital Heart Center at Mott Children’s Hospital.

The bill being considered by Congress could provide schools with grant money to purchase AED’s, and establish a heart screening program for student-athletes.

Gwen Fosse says until the laws are changed, the best thing a school can do is get ‘Mi Heart Safe’ certified.

“So what we want is to be able to prevent the death if an arrest occurs, by having a team that knows CPR, having a plan, having AED’s where they should be, doing drills,” said Fosse.

Hoping to keep hearts beating through prevention, preparedness, and education.

This Thursday, News Ten is supporting the Champions of the Heart Foundation with a phone bank, to raise money to purchase AED defibrillators and CPR training equipment.

Volunteers will be answering the phone to take your donation to help the foundation buy this life-saving equipment. Thank you for helping us make an impact.

