Mileage Club helping kids stay active

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -“I think the number one thing is it helps them work their energy out the kids love it they look forward to it,” said Dan Vlasic.

Energy that’s higher than most and being used to keep kids healthy and active. Dan Vlasic is a parent of 3. He says the more kids are active in the day -- the better.

“Especially in today’s world of electronics, I think it’s very important for the kids to be out there doing something whether it’s running or another sport or just to be active,” said Vlasic.

That’s the goal of the Fitness Finders Mileage Club. Sponsored by Michigan State Health Care Sports Medicine, the club encourages kids in nearly 50 Mid-Michigan schools to run or walk during recess and physical education class. Kids get rewards like toe tokens, foot-shaped plastic tokens, which can be worn on a chain or shoelace.

Jon Vanderberg is a Physical Education Teacher at Bath Elementary, he says the club has been a tradition for years.

“Kids enjoy it,” said Vanderberg. “We have about 400 students that participated in together over 6000 miles at all contribute to the overall health.”

Every day before recess, kids are running outside on the field at least 2 miles, maybe even more. While the prizes keep them motivated, the end goal is even greater.

“Creating the pattern of activity creating that regular thing that these kids are going to do make it a part of their lives and that just has long-term benefits,” said MSU Orthopedic Sports Surgeon Micah Lissy.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 out of every 5 kids aged 6-11 are obese. Vanderberg believes clubs like this will help address the issue.

“The greatest thing is towards the end of the program you start to see them, not care as much for the tangible reward, and they just go out there and do it out of routine. And that’s what we want lifelong,” said Vanderberg.

The Fitness Finders Club starts in the spring and lasts for about 8 weeks depending on the weather. MSU Health is encouraging more schools to join in on the fun and be active. If you would like your school to join, you visit here for more information.

