Mid-Michigan Matters: MDHHS to offer free virtual classes for older adults

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - No matter what stage of life you’re in, there’s always an opportunity to learn more.

Joining Mid-Michigan Matters today is Scott Wamsley with MDHHS.

GetSetUp and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are teaming up to provide free virtual classes for older adults.

How does this work? Watch the video to find out.

More: Mid-Michigan Matters

