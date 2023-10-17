Mid-Michigan Matters: MDHHS to offer free virtual classes for older adults

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - No matter what stage of life you’re in, there’s always an opportunity to learn more.

Joining Mid-Michigan Matters today is Scott Wamsley with MDHHS.

GetSetUp and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are teaming up to provide free virtual classes for older adults.

How does this work? Watch the video to find out.

