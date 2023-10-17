Advertise With Us

Meet Meiko the malamute running for mayor

Meiko the malamute is running for mayor of Anchorage!
By Dave Allgood and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Ak. (KTUU/Gray News) – An unusual candidate is running for mayor in Anchorage and his campaign manager says he has the right deposition for the job – Meiko the Alaskan malamute mix.

Richard “Ziggy” Zeigler is Meiko’s campaign manager and is a fixture in the downtown area, creating murals.

His latest endeavor is backing his favorite candidate in the upcoming election.

“Politics has become kind of a dog-eat-dog kind of thing,” Zeigler said, adding that everyone wants to take pictures of him when they walk up and down the street.

Meiko is a very likable and huggable candidate.

“And he loves to give kisses,” Zeigler said. “Well, I figured why not run a dog for mayor and for office might change things how people feel.”

As perfect as Meiko seems, even he’s got his price.

“You can influence him, I hate to say that. A treat will always get him to respond to you,” Zeigler said, joking that even the ones with paws have flaws.

Copyright 2023 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing Police make arrest after finding 5-year-old boy who went missing overnight
Ingham County authorities investigate suspicious death in White Oak Township
5-year-old Lansing boy found safe
Clinton County authorities ask for help identifying man accused of illegally entering home
Inmate pleads guilty to threatening Ingham County judge

Latest News

Authorities confirmed they are investigating the suspicious death of a woman on Monday.
Ingham County authorities investigate suspicious death in White Oak Township
Lansing Police are searching for a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred early...
Lansing police search for suspect after hit-and-run kills 28-year-old man
A seminar was held Monday morning to address scams involving elder abuse.
Seminar in East Lansing addresses elder abuse scams
A White Lake man has pled guilty to threatening an Ingham County sentencing judge.
Inmate pleads guilty to threatening Ingham County judge
Wounded Palestinians arrive to al-Shifa hospital, following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City,...
Gaza Health Ministry says over 200 Palestinians killed in hospital explosion it claims was caused by Israeli airstrike