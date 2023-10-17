Advertise With Us

Local credit union in East Lansing shows art display promoting wellness, inclusivity

By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A local credit union is looking to promote wellness and inclusivity with a new art display.

Next time you’re in the MSUFCU on Abbot Road in East Lansing—take a good look around. There are hundreds of butterflies and flowers as part of the display.

It was made by one resident artist, Zahrah Resh. The exhibit will be on display from now until Nov. 10.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5-year-old Lansing boy found safe
Lansing Police make arrest after finding 5-year-old boy who went missing overnight
Ingham County authorities investigate suspicious death in White Oak Township
Clinton County authorities ask for help identifying man accused of illegally entering home
Inmate pleads guilty to threatening Ingham County judge

Latest News

Authorities confirmed they are investigating the suspicious death of a woman on Monday.
Ingham County authorities investigate suspicious death in White Oak Township
Lansing Police are searching for a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred early...
Lansing police search for suspect after hit-and-run kills 28-year-old man
A seminar was held Monday morning to address scams involving elder abuse.
Seminar in East Lansing addresses elder abuse scams
A White Lake man has pled guilty to threatening an Ingham County sentencing judge.
Inmate pleads guilty to threatening Ingham County judge
WILX Weather Website 10/17/2023 Midday
Quiet Today, Back to the 60s Wednesday