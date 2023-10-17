Local credit union in East Lansing shows art display promoting wellness, inclusivity

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A local credit union is looking to promote wellness and inclusivity with a new art display.

Next time you’re in the MSUFCU on Abbot Road in East Lansing—take a good look around. There are hundreds of butterflies and flowers as part of the display.

It was made by one resident artist, Zahrah Resh. The exhibit will be on display from now until Nov. 10.

