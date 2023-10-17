Lansing woman charged with unlawful imprisonment of missing 5-year-old

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A woman has been charged with unlawful imprisonment following a search for a missing 5-year-old out of Lansing.

Tuesday afternoon, the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office charged Teresa Wolansky, 48, with one count of unlawful imprisonment.

Early Monday morning, the Lansing Police Department received a report of a child missing from the 3100 block of Turner Road. Once on scene, they learned a 5-year-old boy had left his bed in the middle of the night. Officers searched the residence and surrounding yard but were unable to locate the missing child.

Background: Lansing Police make arrest after finding 5-year-old boy who went missing overnight

A desperate search ensued, and a few hours later, police received a tip from a resident on Community Street saying he believed his “girlfriend/caretaker may have brought a child into the home” who matched the physical description of the missing boy.

The caller told police he believed his girlfriend was going to report finding the child to them, but as hours passed, he decided to call the police himself without telling her. Members of the Lansing Police Department arrived at the home and found the missing boy, unharmed.

Police say the woman told investigators she saw the child while she was driving and “brought him home.”

More: Advice for parents with curious children who sneak out of the house

Tune in to News 10 at 6 p.m. for the latest on this story.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.