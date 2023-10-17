Lansing City Council shows support to striking workers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing City Council showed their support for striking workers at Blue Cross Blue Shield and the Big Three automakers on Monday.

The council understands the economic impact the strike has on the City of Lansing and urges both Blue Cross Blue Shield and the Big Three to resolve the strike as soon as possible.

Blue Cross Blue Shield and the Big Three workers are looking for better wages, benefits and working conditions. However, an agreement is still yet to be reached.

Workers have been on strike for weeks in Lansing, and thousands of workers nationwide are standing on the picket lines, fighting for their rights. The Lansing City Council said they stand behind their union brothers and sisters and encourage elected officials to stand in solidarity with working families in the community.

“I’m not going to say it’s been the greatest. I mean, I’d rather go to work, but what we’re fighting for, I have no problem doing what we’re doing because we’re well deserved of what we’re fighting for,” said Barry Webb, a striking autoworker.

All City Council members stood behind the resolutions to support striking workers in Lansing during this ongoing strike.

Autoworkers are currently striking at GM’s Lansing Delta Township Assembly plant and GM’s redistribution center in Lansing. While on strike, workers are getting $500 a week.

